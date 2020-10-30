New ways to support the annual Poppy Appeal, says Isle of Wight MP

The Royal British Legion (RBL), like so many other charities this year is adapting its fundraising efforts for the annual Poppy Appeal – and Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is encouraging Islanders to get involved.

Bob, a former British Army Captain who was awarded a Joint Commanders Commendation in 2009 for his tour of Iraq and a Military MBE in 2016, is appealing to Islanders to get online and find out how to support this year’s #EveryPoppyCounts appeal.

New ways to support

With some people unable, or reluctant, to leave their homes this year, and with many of the charity’s collectors unable to conduct face to face collections, a range of new ways for people to show their support remotely has been unveiled by the RBL.

Seely: Poppy poster in your window

Bob said:

“There are so many ways to get involved this year and donate to the appeal and it’s important that we do. Not only does this time of year give us a chance to remember those who fought for our country, but it’s also a chance for us to give something back. “You can get involved by displaying a poppy poster in your window, donating online or undertaking a virtual Poppy run. If you can donate to the appeal, please do so.”

More information about this year’s appeal can be found on the RBL Website.

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed