Newport and Ryde retailers invited to take part in social media campaign

Retailers in Newport and Ryde join the #WDYT (What do you think?) social media campaign in February to help increase footfall to our local high streets.

The Government-backed campaign has proven that there is a direct link between how digitally active a town is and their high street footfall. Other towns that have piloted the campaign have seen increases of up to 22 per cent in local footfall traffic.

A “trailblazing opportunity”

Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Cllr Wayne Whittle, said,

“As part of our ambitious regeneration plans for the Island, we are keen to emphasise the role of successful town centres in shaping the future of the Isle of Wight. “This campaign is a trailblazing opportunity not only to engage shoppers with their local high street through social media, but also to support our local businesses in a very practical way to improve their business reach, their online presence and their digital influence with their customers.”

Support for retailers

Support in using, or even setting up a digital presence is offered to local Newport and Ryde retailers as well as daily tips on making the most of social media.

It’s also a chance to showcase all that’s available on the high street to shoppers via their mobile phones or computers, and includes offers and competitions.

Launch event

Newport and Ryde retailers are invited to attend two launch events to find out more and sign up at no cost:

6.30pm, 7 February 2018 – Quay Arts centre, Newport

7.30am, 8 February 2018 – Ryde Castle, Ryde

Measuring daily changes

Polly Barnfield OBE, #WDYT campaign founder, said,

“The key to the #WDYT campaign is that we are able to measure the daily changes in digital influence for both the town and all of the retailers in that town. “You can’t improve what you don’t measure, and the #WDYT campaign has proven that by sending daily updates in ranking, footfall increases more quickly.”

Interested retailers can register to attend the launch events via the WDYT Website

