Newport Dad reunited with lost pendant, the night before a big day

Here’s a lovely piece of good news to warm your hearts.

Remember the story of the Newport Dad, Dan Monaghan, who’d lost the half-a-heart pendant last week? The other half of the heart is buried with his young daughter who had died from Cancer and his heartfelt plea went national.

Dan: “I’ve looked here 1,000 times already”

On Thursday night, nervous about something taking place the next day, Dan felt he needed to look once again, in the same places as he had every day, for the lost pendant.

Amazingly, he chanced upon the pendant – in somewhere he said he’d looked ‘1,000 times’.

Dan: “There it was, just laying there on the floor”

Dan shared the good news on Facebook on Thursday evening:

“When I first lost my pendant I was gutted, it was a sign things weren’t going to go well. I have a big day tomorrow (Friday) and am a bit nervous about it … as I left work tonight I thought ‘I really need this pendant tomorrow … it’s my good luck charm’. “So, as I have done every day, I scoured the route I took between the gym and my car … no luck… I drove home and got out of my car at my normal parking spot and had a quick scout around and there it was just laying there on the floor. “I’ve looked here 1,000 times already … The pendant is a bit battered and bent, but nothing that can’t be straightened. “I am absolutely buzzing I have found it … Delilah must have been looking down on me and knew I needed her strength … I don’t believe in God or Jesus or whatever, but I believe my little girl is watching down over us. “I have to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the thousands of messages of support I have received … it’s been truly overwhelming … I cannot believe how far and wide my post has travelled and how kind people can be. I haven’t be able to reply to every comment or post, but I have seen them and am truly grateful I am to everyone.”

We hope that the pendant brought you the strength you needed on Friday Dan.