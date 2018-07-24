Isle of Wight dad’s heartfelt plea for lost pendant: Reward offered by stranger

A heartfelt plea by Newport dad, Dan Monaghan, for help in finding a hugely sentimental pendant has made the front page of the BBC’s national news Website. Seen by celebrity artist, James Richardson, he has been in touch to offer a reward (see below).

On Friday last week, Dan posted an appeal to Facebook after he discovered that he’d lost the pendant from his neck chain.

The pendant – half a heart – has huge sentimental value to Dan, as the other half is buried with his daughter, Delilah, who tragically passed away in 2015.

Dan’s post, which has been shared almost 11,000 times, reads,

This is a real long shot but today I have lost my half heart pendant form my chain.. The clasp broke on the chain and as I was getting out of my car I noticed the chain was hanging down my neck and the half heart was gone… This half heart is literally IRREPLACEABLE to me.. and worth probably £2 to anyone else..

The other half of this pendant is buried with my daughter and I am utterly devastated to have lost it.. I think it has come off somewhere between Off The Wall hairdressers at the top of town and Isle Be Fit gym in Holyrood street in Newport at around 1pm this afternoon (Friday 20th July 2018)… I have retraced my steps and haven’t been able to find it.. If anyone comes across it can you please contact me.. either via Facebook or on 07967446030 and can everyone share this post as much as possible.. I would be forever grateful to be reunited with this.. like I say it is literally irreplaceable – Thankyou in advance x x x

We realise it’s been a few days since the original appeal was made, but posting again now on the off chance that someone may have picked up the pendant and not seen the original appeal.

Celebrity artist James Richardson has told OnTheWight that he intends to reward whoever finds the lost pendant with a piece of his art.

These are worth hundreds of pounds, but James said the story of the lost pendant touched him so much that he felt he wanted to do something.

