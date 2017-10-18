Newport Harbour challenge for Isle of Wight Young Designers

The council share this latest news. Ed

Newport Harbour will be the focus of next year’s Young Designers Award on the Island.

The Isle of Wight Council’s regeneration team is teaming up with the Young Designers Award (YDA) on their brief for participating schools for 2018.

New brief each year

Every year a new brief is set based around a local landmark for youngsters to design a solution to. This year, the brief issued will be set at Newport Harbour. The site sits at the centre of the Isle of Wight and over the next few years it is going to become a busy, vibrant promenade.

The ambition is for the harbour to become a destination location with new homes, new leisure venues and much more.

Brief coming soon

The brief for the 2018 YDA will be published on 17th November 2017 and the award will see an overall winner selected by public vote from the winning entries from each category.

This overall winning entry will form part of an exciting new Architecture and Engineering Competition for local businesses to take part in, that will become a real deliverable project.

Assistant regeneration director, Reniera O’Donnoll, said:

“Too often, we forget that regeneration most affects the future generations and it is that age group we can find the hardest to engage with. This is such a great opportunity to work with our young people and understand their aspirations for design and the built environment. “The regeneration team is really excited about this collaboration and look forward to working with our talented young designers as we take forward the future of Newport Harbour.”

Director of Mattinson Associates Ltd, Lindsay Mattinson, said:

“We all have a public responsibility to make sure spaces and buildings designed are fitting and have a dialogue with the wider landscape. Not everyone believes this responsibility is relevant and our biggest concern is the deterioration of the quality of our built environment and the impact it has on all of us.”

Fact file:

The Young Designers Award (YDA) was founded in 2013 by architect Lindsay Mattinson

The YDA has become a firm fixture in the curriculum for all participating Island Schools, aimed at youngsters aged 5 to 18 years.

The aim of the YDA is to open young people’s eyes to the built environment around them, to help them to begin to understand what it is that makes good architecture, good spaces and happy, safe comfortable places for us all to use.

