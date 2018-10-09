Newport Harbour regeneration: Isle of Wight council appoint architect

The council share this latest news. Ed

Plans to transform Newport Harbour have moved a step closer with the appointment of architectural firm, Kay Elliott.

The Isle of Wight Council will work with the Devon-based company to take forward the regeneration plans for the flagship site.

New homes and improved harbour facilities

The ambition is to generate economic growth with new homes and improved harbour facilities.

Reniera O’Donnell, assistant director for regeneration, said:

“Kay Elliott has a brilliant track record and huge experience in working on sites like Newport Harbour. “This is a big step, as this masterplan will not only shape future development along the quay but also generate many opportunities to increase footfall and encourage Islanders to re-engage with the harbour.”

Harbour masterplan

A masterplan is expected to be delivered by April 2019, before it’s written into the Island Plan and promoted to investment partners.

Kay Elliott director, Tanya Griffiths, said:

“We are looking forward to working with the team and the community to set out a plan, which provides clear development guidelines to encourage the right investment for local needs and the special character of the place. “This masterplan is an opportunity to visualise and provide a framework for a waterfront reinvigorated by mixed use development, reinforcing Newport’s role as a county town and a visitor destination.“

Residents, business owners and other interested parties will have opportunities to share their views on the vision.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council

Location map

View the location of this story.