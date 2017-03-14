Man uses Gumtree ad to vent spleen on failed relationship with ‘Satan herself’

There’s an ad on Gumtree has been doing the rounds on social media and raising a few chuckles in the process.

“Craig from Newport” (that’s Newport, Wales) is attempting to sell an engagement ring on Gumtree (the online classified ads site). Of course there are two sides to every story, but he claims it has been worn by “Satan herself”.

As the Isle of Wight is reported to have at least five Satanists living here, Craig may well find a buyer for this ring in Newport, Isle of Wight.

His listing reads,

As a simple, quiet, reserved and generous gentleman I began courting a young lady (who would then spawn into Satan, through witchcraft or voodoo – who knew?) who I then regrettably proposed to after seeing her for three years, everything was fine, we were young everything was fine, then it began, the rage, it boiled, her eyes glazed over and her head span 360 degrees on a daily basis and she spewed venomous insults toward my aching heart. I, suffering with anxiety thought it was I that was the problem, oh no. What was the real problem was the possession of the Well Devil, a devil that dwelled in the depths of, well, wells…. self explanatory. Fast forward to the ten year mark, one day Satan awoke from its slumber and said “listen here, mere mortal… I *SATAN* (can’t use her real name for legal reasons) don’t like you” in a nutshell, so as I was about to unleash a torrent of truth upon the vile beast, Jesus appeared to me and said “listen here child, you must leave, you must go forth and become at one with your inner self. Become happy, I died for your sins, so go sinning bro!!” So, I packed my bags and left. The end – and now I’m happy. Serious offers only, ring is size fat and it’s 1/4 carat, gold and selling as the ring, not for the gold. Disclaimer – although worn by Satan herself it does not possess any magical powers or any black magic. Cannot guarantee it’s 100% safe to be worn by those of faith

Source