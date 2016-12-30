It’s official! Jedi Knights, Animists, Wiccans, Satanists and Free Thinkers – the Isle of Wight has it all

OnTheWight has been digging back into the Census data to find out the sheer breadth of religions that people of the Isle of Wight identify themselves as. It’s quite an eye opener.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

wiccan symbol

We love it when fun facts about the Isle of Wight pop up. What’s tickled our fancy recently comes from the latest Census data.

A large number of Isle of Wight residents declared their faith as Jedi Knights, but once we started digging into the numbers, it was the large spread of religions declared that sparked our interest further.

One of highest proportions of Jedi Knights
Data from the 2011 Census found that England’s capital, London, had the largest total number of Jedi, but the Isle of Wight and Ceredigion (Wales) still had a high proportion of Jedi Knights.

On the Isle of Wight, 766 people claimed their religion was Jedi Knight.

According to Brilliant Maps, who drew our attention to this, nearly 400,000 people in the UK (about 0.7% of the population) claimed to be Jedi in 2001. By the time the 2011 Census came round, that number had reduced to 176,632. Had they been killed off by the Sith or converted to another religion?

What the heck is ‘Animism’?
It’s often declared there is a lack of diversity on the Isle of Wight and although some of the numbers are low, data from the 2011 Census reveals there is in fact a wide range of religions being practiced here.

The breakdown of the other religions was quite an eye-opener for us here at OnTheWight.

We discovered religions we’d never even heard of, such as Animism (the belief in a supernatural power that organizes and animates the material universe).

And there’s more
There are plenty that we had heard of, but never met anyone practicing them (well, we don’t think so).

  • 13 Heathens
  • 16 Rastafarians
  • 5 Satanists
  • 1 Reconstructionist
  • 6 Shamanists
  • 2 Witchcraft
  • 40 Wiccans
  • 2 Zoroastrians

According to the data there are also four Free Thinkers, 17 who state their religion is Heavy Metal. The number of self-declared Realists – zero.

Popular religions – no surprise
The stats for popular religions will be of no surprise:

  • 83,671 Christians
  • 459 Buddhists
  • 312 Hindus
  • 124 Jews
  • 524 Islamic Muslims
  • 45 Sikhs

40,950 describe themselves as having no religion.

The numbers
Here’s the list in full of self-declared religions on the Isle of Wight. Marvel at the variety – it’s very refreshing to see.

ReligionNumber
Realist0
Animism1
Mysticism1
Native American Church1
Reconstructionist1
Traditional African Religion1
New Age2
Scientology2
Witchcraft2
Zoroastrian2
Church of All Religion3
Taoist3
Free Thinker4
Shintoism4
Theism4
Universalist4
Satanism5
Deist6
Shamanism6
Own Belief System7
Believe in God8
Pantheism8
Baha’i11
Heathen13
Rastafarian16
Heavy Metal17
Druid25
Other religions40
Wicca40
Sikh45
Humanist49
Spiritual55
Atheist68
Mixed Religion78
Agnostic86
Jewish124
Spiritualist216
Hindu312
Pagan340
Buddhist459
Muslim (Islam)524
Jedi Knight766
Religion not stated11,275
Christian83,671

Image: yasmin under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 30th December, 2016 8:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eRN

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*