Next Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra Concert: From Russia with Love

Tickets for the first concert of the new season performed by the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra are now on sale. The concert, in association with “Harp on Wight” will feature a concert of music from Russia.

The concert will open with the sparkling “Masquerade Suite” by Khachaturian. Although it may not be famous by name, it is a popular favourite on Classic FM and once you hear the opening you will say “Oh that one”!

Harp soloist

This will be followed by a short piece by Glinka before the orchestra is joined by soloist Oliver Wass in a performance of the Harp Concerto by Gliere.

Oliver was a recent winner of the prestigious Gold Medal at the Guildhall Scholl of Music and Drama, and is now much in demand as a soloist.

The concerto, written in 1938 is very rich in harmony and melodies in a similar way to Gliere’s contemporary Rachmaninov.

Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony

After the interval there will be just the one piece, Tchaikovsky’s sublime 6th Symphony, probably one of the most popular symphonies in the repertoire.

Book now

Although the concert is not until 18th November, tickets are already selling well.

To avoid disappointment early booking is advised – all concerts for last season sold out!

The concert starts at 7.15pm and tickets are available from the Medina Theatre box office (tel: 01983 823884) or via the theatre’s Website.

