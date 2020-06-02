Next phase of major roadworks at St Mary’s roundabout revealed

New traffic arrangements will come into force from next Monday (8th June) for the next phase of the major improvement works to St Mary’s junction in Newport.

Work to Parkhurst Road, north of St Mary’s roundabout at the hospital frontage, is nearing completion.

Extra lanes created

This has created the extra lanes required for the traffic signal-controlled junctions and improved cycling and walking connections to the hospital.

However, final surfacing cannot be scheduled until completion of Southern Water diversion works which have been delayed by the limited availability of specialist equipment during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

From 8th June to late July

The plan had been to pause the works to avoid conflict with the Isle of Wight Festival and examinations taking place at the college. But as those have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the programme has been revisited.

The works on Medina Way on the southbound exit from St Mary’s roundabout, the bus link to Hunnyhill and to connect Forest Road to Parkhurst Road will now be brought forward while our roads are quieter.

These works will require the re-introduction of the one-way (eastbound) system on Forest Road with effect from Monday 8 June until late August.

Late July to late August

The westbound diversion will be via Medina Way/St George’s Approach/Trafalgar Road/Carisbrooke Road/Gunville Road with the previous temporary parking restrictions once again put in place in Carisbrooke Road.

Once completed, activity will shift to creating the signal-controlled junction in place of St Mary’s roundabout and improvements to Hunnyhill.

Ward: Grateful for everyone’s continued patience

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“We recognise that each phase of these works brings a different set of challenges for motorists to negotiate. “However, the fact we are able to undertake this new phase at a time when our roads are quieter and during a period now available due to the unfortunate cancellation of the festival means the impact will be reduced. “We hope that the maps and information that we are publishing in advance will help people to plan their essential journeys and we remain grateful for everyone’s continued patience as we progress this important junction improvement scheme.”

Burton: A major achievement

Kevin Burton, Island Roads network manager, paid tribute to the construction crews and supply chain partners who had amended their practices so work on the project could continue safely during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said:

“Companies like Crown Park and Wight Building Materials have worked sensibly and innovatively in the past few weeks to enable us to keep making progress on this major scheme. “That we are still on track to be able to embark on this new phase is, in the circumstances, a major achievement.”

Information of the new traffic arrangements on the next phase will be displayed on information boards along the affected route and by social media.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed