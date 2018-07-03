NHS at 70 to be celebrated at Ventnor Day

The Isle of Wight Labour Party is holding a 70th Birthday Party for the NHS in Ventnor on Saturday 7th July.

The event, at Salisbury Gardens in Ventnor, will involve a giant birthday card for the NHS, face-painting, balloons and even birthday cake.

Shadow Health Secretary’s visit to Ventnor

Recently, Island Labour hosted Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Health, Jonathan Ashworth. Local Labour members and health campaigners briefed Mr Ashworth about the government’s cuts to St Mary’s hospital, and the issues surrounding the removal of services to the mainland.

Mr Ashworth restated the commitment of the next Labour Government to providing NHS services based on need, with a 5% funding boost in the first year. He also spoke of Labour’s plans to integrate of Health and Social Care services, which would be of particular importance on the island, given its older population.

Critchley: ‘Dismantle our NHS at your peril’

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said,

“Saturday will be a great opportunity for Islanders to show their continuing support for the NHS. Time and again, Islanders tell us that their greatest concern is the future of St Mary’s, and the Tory plans to move services to the mainland. “The founder of the NHS, Nye Bevan, Minister in Attlee’s Labour Government, is reputed to have said that ‘the NHS will last as long as there are folk left with the faith to fight for it’. Island Labour certainly still has that faith, and the intention of fighting the Tory cuts to the NHS every step of the way. “Saturday will be a great opportunity for us all to show the Conservative government and council that they dismantle our NHS at their peril.”

Image: Jonathan Ashworth in Ventnor with members of Island Labour

