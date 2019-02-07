Nick Harper, one the UK’s best kept musical secrets, plays new show at Quay Arts

Later this month, there’s an opportunity to see Nick Harper – one the UK’s best kept musical secrets – play at Quay Arts in Newport.

Rich musical background

A childhood growing up surrounded by the musical prowess of some of the 60’s most revered songwriters and musicians, not to mention being son of Roy Harper, along with 20 years of crafting songs and touring the land has spawned a truly one-off, original guitarist and songwriter who stands alone as a UK great, to be cherished and revered.

Nick will be at Quay Arts on Saturday 23rd February, performing his new show ‘58 Fordwych Rd’.

58 Fordwych Rd

58 Fordwych Rd is an all new show that centres around a living room in a small flat in Kilburn, London in the mid 1960s. Then the abode of up-and-coming singer-songwriter Roy Harper and his wife Mocy. The flat was an after hours hang-out for the legends who played at Les Cousins in Soho at the height of the acoustic explosion in swingin’ sixties London.

People like Bert Jansch, Davy Graham, John Renbourn, Paul Simon, Marc Bolan, Sandy Denny and others dropped in, to drop out, jam and try new tunes. But, all along, there was someone else there… a toddler, part of the family, inhaling the music and absorbing the vibe; Roy’s young son, Nick Harper.

Nick later carved out his own career in music, but in this unique and one-off show he plays tribute to the time, the place and to the music that became the centre of everything for him and the rest of this ‘family’.

Two halves

The 58 Fordwych Rd show runs over two halves. The first will see Nick delve into the deluge of songs he heard direct from the greats when growing up.

In the second Nick will trace the journey of how these luminary figures’ music evolved and helped shape popular music beyond the sixties and revisit the eternal themes that run from then to now in songs of his own fine repertoire.

Book now

See Nick Harper play live at Quay Arts from 7.30pm on Saturday 23rd February.

Tickets are priced at £15 in advance or £17 on the door.

Book via the Website or call (01983) 822490.

