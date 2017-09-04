Nick’s ultra marathon challenge a thank you to Youth Trust

Gennive Woolston shares this touching post about her husband’s 31.5 mile ultra marathon challenge next weekend. Ed

When my brother (my children’s only uncle) took his life in 2014, we found ourselves in a situation we never thought we would be in, not only were we grieving, but our children were broken and we just couldn’t seem to fix them.

We were helpless and our world was crashing around us.

We couldn’t take their pain away

It hit our eldest the hardest, he was having nightmares of his uncle taking his life, was finding it hard to go to school because he kept crying but didn’t want to do it in front of his friends, he cried himself to sleep and even said that he wanted to go the way his uncle did.

Our middle child struggled at school due to being upset and left her dance classes due to developing separation anxiety with me.

It was the first time that we couldn’t take their pain away, we couldn’t make it better because we were feeling the same as them.

Youth Trust our saviours

Then we were introduced to Youth Trust, this wonderful organisation offered our eldest free counselling which ended up becoming counselling for me too. They saved us, My son stopped having nightmares and I learnt how to talk with him about his uncle.

We would not have got through it without them. Their work is vital on the Isle of Wight, offering counselling services to young people and not only do I want to say a huge thank you to them, but we are also raising a few pennies to help them offer these vital services to other families.

Nick’s ultra challenge

My husband Nick Woolston is running a 31.5 mile ultra marathon for them on Saturday 9th September.

If you have a few pennies spare we would be so grateful. Thank you.

Show your support

If you would like to show your support, pop over to Nick’s fundraising page.