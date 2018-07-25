Nine complaints against Isle of Wight council upheld by LGO in last year

New figures for 2017/18 show the local government ombudsman (LGO) upheld fewer complaints against the Isle of Wight Council than in the previous year.

The annual statistics published today (Wednesday) reveal a total of nine complaints were upheld following detailed investigation – compared to 13 in 2016/17.

Cabinet member for resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, said,

“We take complaints about the services we provide very seriously – and look to learn any lessons we can in relation to the matters which go before the ombudsman. “But it is also important to put these figures in the context of the many thousands of difficult and complex decisions the council has to make each year.”

The upheld complaints

Of the nine upheld complaints from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 – three related to education and children’s services, two to adult social care, two to planning and development, one to benefits and council tax, and one to environmental services.

Councillor Hutchinson said:

“The figures show that four of the nine upheld did not require any financial compensation, and in the remaining five cases the council accepted the recommended compensation in full and paid out a total of £3,590 in remedy. “It is vital we continue to provide trustworthy and reliable public services – and in those few cases where it is determined this hasn’t happened, it is imperative that we show we are ready to accept that remedy must be made and improvements undertaken, to ensure these matters are not repeated. “The annual summary published by the local government and social care ombudsman serves as a reminder of our obligations to seek to provide the best possible services to Island residents.”

49 complaints sent to LGO

The ombudsman made decisions in 48 of the 49 complaints it received – of which 14 were subject to detailed investigation, 19 referred back to the council for “local resolution”, and 13 closed after initial enquiries. Two were incomplete or invalid.

The local government and social care ombudsman said one of the purposes of its annual letters to councils is to help ensure learning from complaints informs scrutiny at a local level.

Hutchinson: “Never room for complacency”

Councillor Hutchinson said:

“This council endorses the ombudsman’s view in relation to scrutiny, and we have robust and thorough scrutiny processes in place to check and challenge all areas of our work.

“However, there is never room for complacency and we must always look to improve where we can. I’m pleased that the lower number of cases upheld this year shows that improvement.”

The council cannot publish details of the individual cases, without specific consent.

Previous year’s complaints

In the previous year (2016/17) the ombudsman made decisions on 52 complaints and enquiries in relation to the Isle of Wight Council.

Of these 19 were subject to detailed investigation (13 upheld), 23 referred back to the council for “local resolution”, eight closed after initial enquiries, and two incomplete or invalid.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map

View the location of this story.