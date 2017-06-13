No floating bridge at low tide and charges suspended (for the moment)

As reported during our live coverage of the Scrutiny Committee (catch up here, it was announced by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, tonight that all charges for use of the Cowes floating bridgeCowes floating bridge would be suspended until 2nd July.

Cllr Stewart told members of the committee – and several members of the East Cowes community who attended the meeting – that a thorough investigation by PriceWaterhouseCoopers would be carried out to review the events surrounding the purchase and provision of the new floating bridge.

Free travel

The free travel is being extended to foot passengers and vehicles in “recognition of the impact of the problems the introduction of the new floating bridge has had on the lives of its regular users and the local community”.

Cllr Stewart also told the meeting that he hoped the suspension of charges would encourage those who don’t normally use the bridge to try it out and feedback their thoughts.

Not running at low tide

In addition it was also announced that for the remainder of June, the bridge would not operate on low tide – a launch wold be provided for foot passengers, but cars would need to travel via Newport to reach opposite sides of the Medina.

Details of tide times would be issued by the council to warn passengers in advance.

Cllr Stewart read from a prepared press statement, saying,

“I am as frustrated as the people of West Cowes and East Cowes that a seamless introduction of the new floating bridge to the area has not been achieved. I am, therefore, pleased that we are able to offer free use of the floating bridge in recognition that its reintroduction has been a particularly challenging period for these local communities. I also hope that people from all parts of the Island will take time to make use of the floating bridge and support the community and local businesses in the area. “I am particularly keen that we work with the local business associations and the town councils to promote their local offer over this period. I hope that they may also come together to create a range of promotions and offers to encourage people to stop and spend some time in their communities. “A significant amount of public money has been invested in the floating bridge, and it is important for us to be certain that it has been spent in the best possible way. I am especially keen to understand the design and build process and the levels of stakeholder involvement in its development. When I have that information, this review will be made available for the public and for the council’s scrutiny committee to question. “That having been said, we do now have a new floating bridge that should give at least thirty years more connectivity between East and West Cowes, and we are committed to overcoming the current issues to ensure that this goal is achieved. “The floating bridge is one of the many pressing challenges we have inherited as an incoming administration; I am determined that we own and resolve its problems as quickly as we can and that we are clear about, and act on, the outcomes of the review to ensure we are never in this place again. “At the end of the day this new bridge was provided through investment of substantial public funds and it is important to ensure we achieve the best value for the money paid and as far as possible meet the expectations of our community.”

Ward: “Don’t know that something went wrong”

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Cllr Ian Ward, told the meeting that before looking at all the facts, they don’t know that something went wrong.

He said,

“The floating bridge is effectively a boat that has not had the benefit of sea trials, conducted in private. Its trials have taken place in a very public way with the expectation that things would be perfect from the off. Sadly, this has not proven to be the case, with much more to be done than might have reasonably been expected. “I also recognise that it was designed to meet the highways arrangements proposed as part of the now stalled Solent Gateways Project and, therefore, we must adapt what we have until such time as we have greater clarity about the future of that project. “In the meantime I would like to recognise the hard work and efforts of all of the staff of the floating bridge to improve its operation as quickly as possible.”

Isle of Wight Council chief executive, John Metcalfe, said:

“This has been a frustrating and disappointing start to what should be a positive investment for the Island to help our plans to grow the Island Economy. Staff have been working very hard to addresses the issues that have arisen and will continue to do so until the problems have been satisfactorily resolved.”

