No intention to sell off public spaces in Ryde, says regeneration director

Model of Ryde Esplanade developed at the IW Youth Conference, March 2018

Ideas and opportunities for the future regeneration of Ryde will be discussed with Ryde residents at an upcoming workshop.

The workshop at Ryde Castle on 2nd May, at 7pm is the latest in a series organised by the Isle of Wight Council to identify practical things that can be done to address three priorities identified by local people – bringing large empty buildings across the town back into use; ‘greening’ Ryde; and considering youth provision.

No intention to sell off public spaces

Chris Ashman, director of regeneration at the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“When we’re thinking about future options for regeneration of the town, it’s important to gather thoughts and suggestions from people and businesses in the area throughout the process. “My team is carrying out a lot of background work, reviewing previous consultations and proposals and testing out many different possibilities. We are looking at what may be financially viable, but also how the hopes and ambitions of the community might also be achieved. “Some people have suggested that we intend to sell off public spaces, or that we have already decided on a plan for Ryde. That is certainly not true. “Young people who attended our youth conference in early March showed some wonderful insight into what could be achieved at Ryde Esplanade; and we will be sharing some of these ideas with residents as the Ryde conversation continues over the coming months.”

Regeneration opportunities

Identified as one of five potential Island sites for regeneration, Ryde Esplanade could provide an exciting and vibrant area for recreation, leisure and commerce, as well as meeting the identified priorities of local people.

Improving the seafront area would enhance the wider town and generate more business rate income for the council; an ambition of the regeneration programme as a whole.

Gateway showcase

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,