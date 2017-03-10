Nominations open for Youth Council and Youth Parliament

This latest in from the council. Ed

Local elections for young people on the Isle of Wight will be taking place in April; so if you feel strongly about local issues or have an interest in politics, then this could be the opportunity for you!

Both the Isle of Wight Youth Council and Member of Youth Parliament positions will be voted on in April; nominations for both are sought by 17 March 2017.

Youth Council

Nominations are invited from young people on the Isle of Wight aged 11 to 21 years to stand in this year’s local youth council elections.

Candidates can stand for the area they live or study/work in, and will be elected to each of the following areas:

Cowes and East Cowes,

Ryde

The Bay (Sandown and Shanklin)

Ventnor

Newport

West Wight.

The candidates with the most votes in each area will be elected to the youth council.

The first meeting of the youth council will elect a chairman, secretary and treasurer.

Over the past year, members of the youth council have been involved in creating mental health awareness campaign to tackle the stigma that surrounds this for young people, as well as meeting the Island’s MP, Andrew Turner, to discuss issues facing young people on the Island.

Youth Parliament

Nominations are also invited from young people on the Isle of Wight aged 11 to 18 years, who live anywhere on the Island, to become a Member of the Youth Parliament or deputy.

The candidate with the most votes will be elected as Member for Youth Parliament, and the person with second highest votes will be deputy.

Both positions are co-opted to the youth council, but they cannot stand as officers.

Representing Isle of Wight youth

Current Youth MP Connor Dyer got to ask a question in the Houses of Parliament earlier this year around a motion tackling racism and religious discrimination.

Of his year in office, Connor said:

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to represent the Isle of Wight in the Youth Parliament. To speak in front of so many people in House of Commons has been a huge honour, especially about a topic I feel so passionate about; racism and discrimination. “We are facing a lot of division in our society today and I feel it’s crucial that young people band together to stand up against hate. I’ve learned a lot about politics, and myself, and I have also developed skills that I will take forward into my future career, having experienced something that very few ever get to do.

Deadlines

Nominations for the youth council and member of youth parliament must be submitted by 7pm, Wednesday 17 March 2017.

Nominees will be announced on Monday 20 March and candidates may campaign for election.

Voting will be held from Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 April.

Results will be announced on Thursday 6 April.

The first sitting of newly elected members will be Tuesday 25 April, 5pm at County Hall, Newport.

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“Since my tenure as Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, I have yet to have the chance to engage and work with the youth council and youth MP; but I know that they provide some excellent insight into the opportunities, challenges and thinking of young people on the Island. “I would encourage any young people with an interest in the Island or in politics to stand for election; it is important that our young people on the Island have a voice. I look forward to meeting and working with the successful candidates in the future.”

Image: senatedfl under CC BY 2.0