Non-stop kayak around the Isle of Wight in aid of Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Isle of Wight cyclist Tim Wiggins is in training for a mammoth challenge in aid of Island charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust this summer.

But it’s not a cycling challenge, Tim is planning to kayak non-stop around the Island on Saturday 27th July 2019.

He made the decision last November, when his passion for sea-kayaking was rekindled.

He says,

“I began training in the depths of winter; layered up like an onion, using a rag-tag bunch of cycling kit and sailing kit to try and provide protection from the elements. “The paddles were a challenge. A reminder that cycling uses little of your upper body, and however strong your lungs and legs may be, your arms can be as weak as a kitten.”

Tim says that in the last few months his training has evolved and developed to embrace the upcoming challenge. After re-joining the Sea Scouts, as an Assistant Section Leader, he’s been able to have other instructors to paddle with and improve his technique. His confidence has grown and the distances lengthened on every outing.

An interesting education

Tim says,

“I have learnt through trial and error to develop my equipment choices too. I have fitted a rudder to my boat to deal with the strong tides and crosswinds around the Island. “I have invested in a Nookie Storm Jacket—a hand-made open-water kayaking spray top to seal out the elements. I have also developed my safety equipment set-up to include a GPS fixing handheld radio, a SatMap personal chart plotter, and a state-of-the-art Spinlock off-shore lifejacket. “My knowledge and arsenal of equipment for sea kayaking still lags far behind that of my bike and hike background, but it is proving an interesting education.”

Show your support

You can show your support by sponsoring Tim via his Just Giving Page.

You can find out more about Tim’s training programme by heading to his Website.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national organisation, set up 14 years ago by internationally renowned yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur, that gives young people in recovery from cancer the opportunity to take part in sailing trips to rebuild their confidence.

The Trust works with every young person Principal Treatment Centre in the UK and a growing number of Designated Units in the UK. It receives no government funding and relies entirely on voluntary donations to provide sailing trips free of charge to the young people.

Find out more about the Trust and how you can support them by visiting their Website.