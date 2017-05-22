If you didn’t vote at the last election, you could be one of the most powerful people on the Isle of Wight

Get ready to pick your chin up from the table.

The people who didn’t vote in the 2015 general election are by far the largest and most powerful group of people on the Isle of Wight.

That’s right – When you look at the chart showing how many people didn’t vote in the 2015 General Election, you can’t help but see that those who didn’t vote were, by far, the largest – and therefore have the potential to be most powerful group of people on the Isle of Wight … if they vote.

To show their power – If they all decided to vote for a party that hadn’t previously existed, that party would win, based on the 2015 figures.

Equalled votes for defeated parties

The number of people who didn’t vote in 2015 is roughly equal to all of the people who voted for the defeated candidates.

Just think on that for a minute. It’s staggering isn’t it?

If that was you – and you register to vote today – you’d hold the balance of power on the Isle of Wight in the upcoming elections.

How to register

It’s actually really easy to register to vote – you’ll be asked for your name and date of birth.

The only thing they ask for that you might not know already is your National Insurance number. This is easy to find either on your pay slips or tax credit forms. If you can’t find it, there are ways to find it online.

Once you signup online to vote, you’ll be sent a bit of paperwork that just you have to sign and post.

Today is your last chance

The key is that you have up until midnight today (Monday 22 May) – that’s your last chance to register to vote.

Moved house?

A bit of a tip – If you’ve moved house since the last election, you’ve got to register to vote again.

Act now

As more people around the country realise they have power – it’s expected that there will be a rush to register, so best do it sooner rather than later.

Two different ways at looking at the same data