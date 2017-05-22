If you didn’t vote at the last election, you could be one of the most powerful people on the Isle of Wight

Those who didn’t vote in 2015 election are the largest and most powerful group on the Isle of Wight – If they register, then vote. If that’s you, here’s how to flex that power – Just do it before midnight!

'Didn't vote' holds Isle of Wight power with angled message

Get ready to pick your chin up from the table.

The people who didn’t vote in the 2015 general election are by far the largest and most powerful group of people on the Isle of Wight.

That’s right – When you look at the chart showing how many people didn’t vote in the 2015 General Election, you can’t help but see that those who didn’t vote were, by far, the largest – and therefore have the potential to be most powerful group of people on the Isle of Wight … if they vote.

To show their power – If they all decided to vote for a party that hadn’t previously existed, that party would win, based on the 2015 figures.

Equalled votes for defeated parties
The number of people who didn’t vote in 2015 is roughly equal to all of the people who voted for the defeated candidates.

Just think on that for a minute. It’s staggering isn’t it?

If that was you – and you register to vote today – you’d hold the balance of power on the Isle of Wight in the upcoming elections.

How to register
It’s actually really easy to register to vote – you’ll be asked for your name and date of birth.

The only thing they ask for that you might not know already is your National Insurance number. This is easy to find either on your pay slips or tax credit forms. If you can’t find it, there are ways to find it online.

Once you signup online to vote, you’ll be sent a bit of paperwork that just you have to sign and post.

Today is your last chance
The key is that you have up until midnight today (Monday 22 May) – that’s your last chance to register to vote.

Moved house?
A bit of a tip – If you’ve moved house since the last election, you’ve got to register to vote again.

Act now
As more people around the country realise they have power – it’s expected that there will be a rush to register, so best do it sooner rather than later.

Two different ways at looking at the same data

Monday, 22nd May, 2017 6:17pm

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments

  1. laurentian


    22.May.2017 6:59pm

    And how many of these are going to look at “OnTheWight”?

    If your attitude is “What’s it got to do with me?”, “They’re all the b****y same!” or “I don’t even know who’s Prime Minister.” then I don’t think this last minute plea is going to have any effect . . .

    Not that I don’t think it’s worth a try, just that you have to ask why these people are not already registered?

    • Sally Perry


      22.May.2017 8:21pm

      In a peak month, OnTheWight has over 115,000 readers, so we expect that some of those will people who are not registered, or are people who are registered but did not vote.

