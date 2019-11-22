Not The B Word: Everything But Brexit Debate tonight in Ryde. All welcome

Isle of Wight General Election candidates will be taking part in another live debate this evening (Friday).

The event is being hosted at Bar74, 74 Union Street, Ryde, between 6pm and 8pm.

Taking part

Five of the six candidates will be taking part (Bob Seely has to attend a funeral, but it’s hoped another IW Conservative may fill his place).

The hustings will be chaired by Joe Plumb – who you might know from his Political Soapbox Show on Vectis Radio.

The candidates

In alphabetical order, those confirmed as standing in the election are as follows:

Deadlines and more information

If you are not registered to vote, it’s not too late to change that.

The last date to register as an elector and be able to vote in this election is Tuesday 26th November 2019. More information.

Postal Votes: The last date to apply for a postal vote for this election is 5pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019. More information.

Proxy Votes: The last date to apply for a proxy vote for this election is 5pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019. More information.

Find out more information about the 2019 General Election on the council’s Website.