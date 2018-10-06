Now revealed: Price Isle of Wight Council sold last Floating Bridge for

The person who owns it now is still trying to sell it for £125,000 – but guess how much Isle of Wight council sold it for? Thanks to a resident’s FOI request, OnTheWight can share the answer.

FB5

A month or so before it was taken out of service, Isle of Wight council invited tenders for the former floating bridge, FB5.

No details of how much they hoped to get for the sale of the bridge were revealed at the time, but it was moved off the Island and moored in Gosport looking very sorry for itself for many months after it came out of service.

Up for sale for £125,000
In September last year (2017), the CP reported that FB5 had been sold by the council and was subsequently being advertised for sale at the grand price of £125,000.

So many have been wondering how much the council got for it.

£100,000? £80,000? Or maybe even just £50,000?

Takes an FOI request to get answers
Last year OnTheWight asked the council how much the bridge had been sold for but was given a reply that didn’t answer the question.

However, thanks to a Freedom of Information request by East Cowes resident, Cameron Palin, OnTheWight can now reveal how much the council received for the sale of FB5.

A whopping £7,670 plus VAT at £1,534 = £9,204

Cameron had also asked:

“Given Floating Bridge 6 cost over £3.5 million to build and other costs which have occurred such as the slip way, shelter, staff, maintenance etc, was this money used towards any of the this?”

The reply from the council was, “No”.

Still for sale
OnTheWight got in touch with the broker on Friday, who told us that, as far as they knew, the bridge was still for sale.

If you fancy buying it, they are open to offers around £125,000.

Here she is taking passengers on her last day of crossing in January 2017 – video courtesy of Dave Russell from Wight Media Service.

Image: © Apollo Duck

Saturday, 6th October, 2018 5:20pm

By

6 Comments on "Now revealed: Price Isle of Wight Council sold last Floating Bridge for"

eastcowes

Why is the Council practically giving away our old floating bridge? It’s our money; they should be selling it for a decent price!

Vote Up110Vote Down
6, October 2018 6:36 pm
bloozman

Could this be the most incompetent council in Britain ?

Vote Up80Vote Down
6, October 2018 6:48 pm
Another perspective

Can’t we crowd fund and buy it back?

Vote Up40Vote Down
6, October 2018 6:22 pm
chartman

And put it back into service!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down
6, October 2018 7:26 pm
YJC

That is absolutely scandalous!

So the council sold something that worked for £7,670 and purchased something “not fit for purpose” for £3,500,000 plus the hundreds of thousands to keep it afloat and work occasionally.

If a playwright wrote this saga it could only be classed as a “farce”.

Vote Up40Vote Down
6, October 2018 7:29 pm
profoundlife
I just don’t get why the council are so tied to this. They could easily say it was all the fault the last bunch, take the hit and get a working answer, like a reconditioned old floating bridge. We’ll all nod and pretend we agree. The only answer we want is a working floating bridge or other solution. Pretending this is all working well insults the electorate… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
6, October 2018 8:02 pm
