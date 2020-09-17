Isle of Wight Nursery manager faces the hair clippers in fundraising challenge

The Nursery’s usual fundraising activities have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, so Kim is shaving her head this afternoon in the hope of raising much-needed cash

Clippers and hair in sink

At 3pm today (Thursday), West Wight Nursery’s manager Kim Tyrell will be shaving the hair from her head to help raise money for the nursery.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the nursery have been hit hard and usually fundraising ceased, so Kim is hoping to raise as much as she can to so activities for the little ones can carry on.

So far £750 has been raised and the Nursery would welcome any other donations.

You can make a donation through Paypal to [email protected]

Image: Matt Bero under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 17th September, 2020 9:10am

