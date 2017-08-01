Oar-some team take on the Ultra 40 Challenge

Krissy shares this latest from West Wight Sports Centre. Ed

A team of West Wight Sports & Community Centre staff and users are set to push themselves to their limits and beyond as part of a Quadrathon endurance challenge!

Ultra 40 Challenge

The Ultra 40 Challenge is the brainchild of fitness instructor Julie Dixon and Centre supporter Martin Scotcher, to coincide with their milestone birthdays this year (Julie turns 40 and Martin is 50!).

The pair thought it would be a great way to also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Sports Centre.

What and when

The Challenge will take place on 24th and 25th August and includes:

4km swim from Freshwater Bay to Brook

140km bike ride around the Island

40km row from Alum Bay to Bembridge Harbour

40km run from Bembridge Harbour to West Wight Sports & Community Centre

The swim and bike ride will take place on Thursday and row and run on Friday, and they aim to complete it within a 40-hour timescale. There will be planned stops along the routes, where members of the public and come and show their support and cheer the team on.

Joining the duo

Joining Julie and Martin will be Peter Dixon, Clare Griffin, Sam Grist, Jo Brockhouse, Johnny Brockhouse, Sean Overton and John Gardner. It’s hoped that as many members of the team as possible will complete the full challenge, however some will be taking part in their specialised disciplines to offer support to their team mates.

The team will be supported by a back-up crew led by Chris Hayles and includes members of the Yarmouth Gig Rowing Club and Smart Health.

An amazing personal challenge

Julie Dixon explains,

“It’s going to be an amazing personal challenge for all of us. “With so many different sports involved, we each have our strengths and weakness but we will be working together as a team to help each of us achieve our individual goals.”

Show your support

The Challenge will also be raising funds for the West Wight Sports & Community Centre. You can make a donation through the EveryClick Website

The challenge logo and team kit have been designed by Jon-Paul Leeke from Ginja Tache.