Objections to Housing Association plans for affordable housing

Affordable houses could be coming to Calbourne, but local residents and public bodies are objecting to the application.

Plans submitted by Vectis Housing, an Isle of Wight housing association, propose the construction of 12 houses — 11 affordable — on Elm Lane.

The development would compromise of four two-bed, six three-bed and one four-bed affordable houses.

Documents supporting the application say the twelfth house, a three-bed property, would go to the landowner as part of an agreement.

‘Significant opportunity’ for much-needed affordable housing

Planning agents, the Planning and Development Hub, said the site is a ‘significant opportunity’ in delivering much-needed affordable housing on the Island, in a sustainable rural location.

The greenfield site proposed, currently used as agricultural grazing land, would continue the line of houses on Elm Lane.

Homes England has also indicated its strong support of the scheme, documents show, as long work starts by March next year, making the affordable houses available in the spring or early summer of 2022.

Local objections

Residents of Elm Lane, however, have already submitted objections to the development, with one saying the “unsustainable, inappropriate overdeveloped” planning proposal should be withdrawn.

Concerns over dangerous traffic, privacy and local wildlife were raised by another resident.

They said:

“Unsupervised children having to walk in the road along Elm Lane is a recipe for disaster and would not be a matter of if, but when someone is seriously injured.”

Opposition from Island Roads

Island Roads has also recommended the planning authority refuse permission as the site access provides unacceptable visibility to the main road, there would be a significant increase of traffic generated by the development and deter travel by more sustainable modes of transport.

The council’s public right of way service mentioned the development would be built on top of a public footpath (CB12) and there is a lack of information about what would be done to correct the problem.

To view the proposals, 20/01872/FUL, or to comment on the plans by 29th December, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: wscullin under CC BY 2.0