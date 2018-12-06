Take advantage of ‘some’ free parking in council car parks for late night shopping

The council share this latest news. Ed
Late night shopping is happening around the Island today (Thursday), and the Isle of Wight Council is offering free car parking in selected short-stay car parks in Sandown, Ryde and Newport; plus all day tomorrow in Freshwater.
As a part of the Shaping Newport initiative this will also be extended to Thursday 13 and Thursday 20 December in Newport.
Free parking
Details of Christmas car parking arrangements: parking charges are suspended on these dates in these locations:
In Newport Thursday 6 December 3-6pm plus the next two Thursdays (Thursday 13 December 3-6pm, and Thursday 20 December 3-6pm)
Church Litten
Chapel Street
New Street
Lugley Street
Sea Street
In Ryde Thursday 6 December 3-6pm
Victoria Street
In Sandown Thursday 6 December 3-6pm
St Johns Road
Station Road
In Freshwater, free parking all day 8am-6pm on Friday 7 December.
Avenue Road
Ward: An attractive destination for shoppers
Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Ian Ward said:
“We’re pleased to support the shops and businesses in our towns.
“The Island has a unique blend of small and independent retailers that make it a very attractive destination for shoppers.
“With more shopping being done online, it’s more important than ever to support our high streets, with the variety it can offer – something you can’t replicate online.”
Thursday, 6th December, 2018 2:50pm
