Take advantage of ‘some’ free parking in council car parks for late night shopping

Late night shopping is happening around the Island today (Thursday), and the Isle of Wight Council is offering free car parking in selected short-stay car parks in Sandown, Ryde and Newport; plus all day tomorrow in Freshwater.

As a part of the Shaping Newport initiative this will also be extended to Thursday 13 and Thursday 20 December in Newport.

Free parking

Details of Christmas car parking arrangements: parking charges are suspended on these dates in these locations:

In Newport Thursday 6 December 3-6pm plus the next two Thursdays (Thursday 13 December 3-6pm, and Thursday 20 December 3-6pm)

Church Litten

Chapel Street

New Street

Lugley Street

Sea Street

In Ryde Thursday 6 December 3-6pm

Victoria Street

In Sandown Thursday 6 December 3-6pm

St Johns Road

Station Road

In Freshwater, free parking all day 8am-6pm on Friday 7 December.

Avenue Road

Ward: An attractive destination for shoppers

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Ian Ward said:

“We’re pleased to support the shops and businesses in our towns. “The Island has a unique blend of small and independent retailers that make it a very attractive destination for shoppers. “With more shopping being done online, it’s more important than ever to support our high streets, with the variety it can offer – something you can’t replicate online.”

Image: chodhound under CC BY 2.0