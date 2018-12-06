Take advantage of ‘some’ free parking in council car parks for late night shopping

On certain days, in certain locations, at certain times, you’ll be able to park for free in council car parks. Check details carefully to avoid a ticket.

Late night shopping is happening around the Island today (Thursday), and the Isle of Wight Council is offering free car parking in selected short-stay car parks in Sandown, Ryde and Newport; plus all day tomorrow in Freshwater.

As a part of the Shaping Newport initiative this will also be extended to Thursday 13 and Thursday 20 December in Newport.

Details of Christmas car parking arrangements: parking charges are suspended on these dates in these locations:

In Newport Thursday 6 December 3-6pm plus the next two Thursdays (Thursday 13 December 3-6pm, and Thursday 20 December 3-6pm)

Church Litten
Chapel Street
New Street
Lugley Street
Sea Street

In Ryde Thursday 6 December 3-6pm

Victoria Street

In Sandown Thursday 6 December 3-6pm

St Johns Road
Station Road

In Freshwater, free parking all day 8am-6pm on Friday 7 December.

Avenue Road

Ward: An attractive destination for shoppers
Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Ian Ward said:

“We’re pleased to support the shops and businesses in our towns.

“The Island has a unique blend of small and independent retailers that make it a very attractive destination for shoppers.

“With more shopping being done online, it’s more important than ever to support our high streets, with the variety it can offer – something you can’t replicate online.”

prof

Not even half a day this time – now that’s what you call support!

Better than nothing though, I suppose.

6, December 2018 3:39 pm
profoundlife

Where’s Victoria Road in Ryde? Love how much this council knows it’s patch ;-)

6, December 2018 4:43 pm
Sally Perry

Ah yes, Victoria Street – have now updated the council’s press release –> http://ryde.onthewight.com/business/car-park/377

6, December 2018 4:49 pm
