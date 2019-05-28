One Life Festival returns in just over a week: Last chance to grab your tickets

The return of the brilliant One Life Festival is only just over a week away (7th and 8th June 2019).

This year the music festival for adults, children and families with learning and physical disabilities, stretches across two days, with the introduction of a special family day.

Nobody is judged, everyone is equal

Taking place once again at Tapnell Farm over in West Wight, this is a festival where nobody is judged, everyone is equal, and families can mix with other families in the same situation knowing that they can relax and have fun as a family unit.

Just a flick through last year’s gallery of photos will show you how much fun was had by all – check out all those amazingly happy smiles.

Loads to see and do

There will be a huge amount to see and do, with live music from Platform One College of Music and DJs throughout the festival, craft workshops, stalls, magic shows, learn how to skateboard with John Cattle’s Skateclub, fancy dress, dancing troupes and so much more.

Vectis Radio will be broadcasting live from the festival both days, so make sure you pop over and say hello if you’re there.

Book now

This year the festival has fellow OLF fans travelling from Hampshire, Surrey, Essex, London and Scotland. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, what are you waiting for?

Book now and secure your tickets before they sell out.

A special note

A final special mention to all the volunteers who work incredibly hard in the run up to and during the event to make it so very special for everyone that attends.

You are absolute stars!