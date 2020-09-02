One new Covid-19 death recorded at Isle of Wight hospital

The Office for National Statistics is reporting that one new death on the Isle of Wight has been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The death was registered in the week up to the 21st August 2020 (week 34) and brings the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 85.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Full details of the current figures for cases and deaths can be found in the Covid-19 weekly roundup.

Source: Office for National Statistics

Image: Kateryna Tyshkul under CC BY 2.0