Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 1st September 2020

There have been three new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) reported on the Isle of Wight in the last seven days, this equates to 1.4 cases per 100,000 of population.

The current cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight is 433 – this equates to a rate per 100,000 of population of 305.4.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate was 87 – but this has been adjusted to 84 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The figure was made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The latest figures (week 34) for deaths in care homes is due out on Wednesday (one day later than usual due to the bank holiday).

Test and Trace App

The new Test and Trace App has now been running on the Isle of Wight for nearly three weeks with the MD of the App reporting that thousands of Islanders had downloaded it.

The Test and Trace team have still failed to provide stats for the number of downloads, activations and alerts, requested by News OnTheWight eleven days ago.

Over the bank holiday weekend, visitors to the Island who live in England were encouraged to download the App and use it to check into venues. News OnTheWight has also requested stats on how many visitor downloads, activations and alerts there have been.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Source: Government Website, NHS England and ONS

Image: governortomwolf under CC BY 2.0