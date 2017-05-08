Only half Newport and Ryde venues tested for underage sales pass

The police share this latest news. Ed

Two recent test purchasing operations in Newport and Ryde have seen all venues visited taking a responsible and robust approach to prevent underage alcohol sales.

On Sunday 9 April the Licensing team and a number of teenage ‘mystery shoppers’ visited nineteen licensed premises including pubs, newsagents, and supermarkets.

Eight venues failed

Eight of the venues failed to carry out an appropriate ID check or refused the sale of alcohol. By serving the teenage volunteers with alcohol they failed the test purchase operation.

Follow up visits were subsequently carried out to review company policies, procedures, systems, and training to identify areas of improvement.

All eight premises were also informed that they would be re-tested at some point over the next three months and that a second failure could lead to a closure notice or changes to their license.

Eight venues passed

On Thursday 4 May the eight premises were visited again by different volunteers. All eight passed the test purchasing operation with flying colours. Each of the premises issued a point blank refusal to serve the volunteers following requests for identification.

The venues that passed their re-tests were:

Fowlers (JD Weatherspoon’s) Ryde

Black Sheep, Ryde

Bottega, Ryde

Kasbah, Ryde

The Ludd, Ryde

Co-op, Newport

Central, Newport

Hogshead, Newport

Superintendent Sarah Jackson who is in charge of policing on the Isle of Wight said:

“I’d like to thank the premises that initially failed the test purchasing operation for engaging with us to ensure that the proper procedures and staff training are in place. The work they’ve undertaken since our first visits has paid off and shows just how seriously licensees take their responsibilities to the local community. “Premises were chosen based on local knowledge ahead of a busy summer period on the Island, which includes a number of music festivals. We used 16 and 17 year old’s for the operation, which was designed to test among other things the ‘challenge 25’ initiative. “The results from the initial operation in April were disappointing, but if staff are not reminded regularly enough to check ID, then complacency can creep in. I’m pleased that the most recent visits have underlined just how effective the education and training we undertake with premises is. That’s reflected in the most recent results. “This is incredibly positive news for the Island as it will have a positive impact on reducing alcohol related violence and anti-social behaviour. It also reduces the vulnerability of young people who may otherwise become a victim of crime or be taken to hospital for medical treatment. “We will continue to work alongside our partners at Isle of Wight Council to undertake education, training, and test purchase operations with all licensed premises on the Island to ensure that these high standards are maintained. Regular communication with licensed premises also helps us to identify teenagers who may be attempting to buy alcohol who need support from either ourselves or another agency.”

Image: Brett McBain under CC BY 2.0