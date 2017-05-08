Five races for Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team

Jack shares these latest race reports from the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Stockbridge Down Road Race, Sunday 23rd April 2017

On Sunday 23rd April, five members of the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team started the 80 mile Stockbridge Down Road Race, and as expected it was a tough event as it included many elite riders.

The six laps of a hilly circuit made for a very selective race. On each passing of the main climb, the race was broken up into smaller groups. Adam Holleyman (pictured) was the best-placed team rider managing to finish in the 3rd group.

Ian Hayden, Stuart Waite, Russell Thomson and Matt Allsopp all found the race very tough but great preparation for the upcoming Island Games in June.

Team manager Russell Page joined the riders to make sure they were provided with food and drink during the race.

Dyfi Enduro, Machynlleth, Wales, Sunday 30th April 2017

Adam Holleyman takes the win from a field of more than 1000 mountain bike riders

Adam Holleyman and Ben Johnson of Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team made the journey up to North Wales to join the other 1300 riders for the mass start 55km endurance MTB event.

After starting on the Main Street of Machynlleth town, the route took riders through 1510m of climbing, steep rocky descents and technical single track through the forest. The route is made up of some of the finest trails in Wales.

Johnson knocked a whole hour off his time from last year, coming in 39th place in 02:48:03.

It was Holleyman’s first time at the event, and he was surprised to learn at the finish that he had come in 1st of the many riders, with an impressive time of only 2:13:39.

Sanderson Spring Classic, Sunday 30th April 2017

Three members of the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team travelled to Wool in Dorset to compete in the Sanderson Spring Classic Road Race.

As Stu Waite, Joe Staunton and Ian Hayden lined up it was clear they would be in for some typical Classics weather with the dropping out of the flag the pace went up and showers started, making this undulating twisty course even more challenging and unpredictable.

With two laps gone and all 3 riders placed well Waite unfortunately skidded on the wet road which took him out of the race.

Hayden and Staunton finished well in the main bunch, with Staunton gaining valuable knowledge in this his first road race.

Goodwood Crit, Tuesday 25th April 2017

On Tuesday 25th April two Wightlink-Wight Mountain riders made their way to the first race in the series at Goodwood.

ith trouble on the train line and time against them the two decided the only way to make the race was ride hard from Havant.

After nearly 15 miles the riders made it with no time to spare, they grabbed their numbers and jumped straight onto the start line.

Matt Allsopp starting in the 12 laps E12 race and Stu Waite shortly after in the 10 lap 3rd cat race.

Luckily both being warmed up there was an early attack in Allsopp’s race forming a strong group of 12 riders making a huge gap and soon losing sight of the 40 other riders in his group.

Apart from a few attacks within the group they stuck together till the last lap but three riders got a gap.

With only 750 metres to go Allsopp decided to attack and chase the three escapees, but he could not get clear and coming into the final straight the group reformed and Allsopp finished in the bunch.

Waite’s race was similar but the group stayed together with the Wightlink rider making a few attempts to get away but the wind and high number of riders chasing made it impossible.

Waite led the group into final chicane finishing just outside the points.

Goodwood Crit, Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Russell Thomson entered the 3rd Cat race at the Goodwood motor race circuit on Tuesday 2nd May.

The first four laps were fast paced and the bunch were strung out as they chased the 4th Cat riders down.

Once they were caught the attacks began around the back of the track with every one being reeled back in.

The bunch stayed together for the final lap with Thomson sat near the front. As the last corner approached the front riders were swamped with attacks and Thomson slipped back and finished in the main bunch.

Image: © Adam Holleyman riding the Stockbridge Down Road Race by Bill Temple