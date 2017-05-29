Oooh cheeky! Naked Bike Ride returns to Southampton

The naked bike ride returns to Southampton later this week. The event, first started in 2007, attracts many naked cyclists and this year takes place on Friday 2nd June.

The worldwide movement is described as:

A peaceful, imaginative and fun protest against oil dependency and car culture. A celebration of the bicycle and also a celebration of the power and individuality of the human body. A symbol of the vulnerability of the cyclist in traffic. The world’s biggest naked protest: 50+ cities and thousands of riders participate worldwide, including around 3,000 in the UK in 2009.

The start and finish Southampton Common near to Omdurman Road. Cyclists are asked to gather at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Find out more by visiting the Facebook event page.

Image: ledgard under CC BY 2.0

