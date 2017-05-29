Oooh cheeky! Naked Bike Ride returns to Southampton

The worldwide movement is a celebration of the bicycle and a celebration of the power and individuality of the human body. Gather in Southampton Common on Friday to take part.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

naked bike ride

The naked bike ride returns to Southampton later this week. The event, first started in 2007, attracts many naked cyclists and this year takes place on Friday 2nd June.

The worldwide movement is described as:

A peaceful, imaginative and fun protest against oil dependency and car culture.

A celebration of the bicycle and also a celebration of the power and individuality of the human body.

A symbol of the vulnerability of the cyclist in traffic. The world’s biggest naked protest: 50+ cities and thousands of riders participate worldwide, including around 3,000 in the UK in 2009.

The start and finish Southampton Common near to Omdurman Road. Cyclists are asked to gather at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Find out more by visiting the Facebook event page.

Image: ledgard under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 29th May, 2017 1:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fkt

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*