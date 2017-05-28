Head to Ryde for the fifth Ludfest: Free live music all day

Suzy shares details of today’s event (Sunday 28th May). Ed

It’s that time of year again. Our fifth Ludfest at the King Lud pub on Ryde Esplanade.

LudFest is a festival of celebration for the Island’s diverse and talent-struck music scene, fused with a community run charity event that raises funds for a number of local Isle of Wight related charities.

This year LudFest will be raising money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who have been saving and making a difference to lives on the Isle of Wight. The community run charity will be there on the day and hosting a number of fund raising games and entertainment.

Donate generously, grab a beer and feel good about yourself!

Live music from 1-11pm

The line up, as always, is incredible and all of these musicians are donating their time and talent for free.

Mad an Me: Mad an’ Me are a duo comprising of Emma and Dan Smith,two crazy individuals performing an eclectic range of songs, from 80s/90s hits to country with some modern classical thrown in for good measure.

Sebotage: They said that gentlemen were a thing of the past… Sebotage takes that myth, throws a loop station at it and creates a true musical show of wonderment.

Koln: The first of many debut artists at this event. Koln are a fresh faced 5 piece pop-rock band who are bringing you a host of original compositions that are influenced by groups such as Lower Than Atlantis, Paramore and The Young guns. Expect melodic twists, punk riffs and powerful backing rhythms!

Surface to Air: Surface to Air are a 3 piece progressive rock band currently playing covers ranging from PVRIS to Coheed and Cambria. Expect progressive riffs with an electronic undertone! Blessed to be debuting at LudFest!

Cammber Management: Will Camm, the moodiest thing to come out of the 1990s, is back with a band! Stealing a couple of Babymakers and combining it to his cauldronic mix of guilty pleasures! Not a show to miss.

IFP: IFP are the newest sensation hitting the Isle of Wight! Luisa and Iain Paul have come together to show you how real women sing! Hard hitting tunes with a sharp and powerful female lead, expect rock slammers and a ton of attitude.

King Kuna: the UK’s #1 Hollowdrone tribute act. Smashing the alternative scene on the Isle of Wight since 2015, these guys are fronted by Lud Legend Frenchie and are not to be missed. Expect dark grungy hooks, hard hitting rhythms and pop sensibilities hidden amongst the hard edge they promote so hard.

Sexy Pretty Things: They’re sexy, they’re pretty and they’re naughty little things, fusing elements of punk, rock and pop and blending them into the ultimate mixture of fun, naughtiness and banging tunes.

Bobbin and the Babymakers: If you haven’t seen them yet, you need to sort that out. The Babymakers have been hitting hard on the Island for over a year now. Expect chaos, boobies, fun and some pretty mental antics. Bringing you the best selection of pop punk, rock and metal from the 90s and 2000s!

Hashtag: Watching Hastag is comparable to going on a date with a supermodel. Such funk and sass are emitted from this dynamic three piece. Playing the funk and disco hits that will instantly revive your inner dancer and get you dancing like no other! Grooving bass, jangling guitar and toe tapping drums are what make up the powerhouse that is Hashtag!

Sounds of the 70s: Stars of 45 (Sounds of the 70s) are back on the island music after spending the last couple of years touring the UK with their headlining 70s Glam Show and the band have been luck enough to support top 70s acts including Showaddywaddy, The Sweet, Kiki Dee, John Coghlan’s Quo and Mickey Finns T.Rex, playing the best dance and singalong hits of the 70s, Stars of 45 will keep the party going all night long! The band are really excited to be playing this year’s LudFest.

