Open Letter to Isle of Wight MP: No-deal Brexit was never on the ballot

This Open Letter from Steven Goodman from Newport to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Dear Bob

I’m writing to give you my support to stop the no-deal Brexit which the evidence overwhelmingly indicates should be avoided and which the vast majority of citizens are opposed to. Please do all you can to stop it.

Before the divisive disastrous vote three years ago, for all the right reasons we were both in favour of continuing our EU membership. We have since seen that the chosen action on the close result of that seriously flawed advisory only vote has cost the country money, jobs, investment, and reputation. The interests of the country must come before the interests of the party.

The issue has split parties and people, and is preventing progress on our environmental emergency. Our outdated politics has failed us and is causing more problems than it can solve – the present prorogation row being the latest lunacy. We can still apply the Brexit brakes for long enough to let people make their first informed decision on our three basic Brexit options.

Yours sincerely, Steven Goodman, Newport

Image: londonmatt under CC BY 2.0