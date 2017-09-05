Fantastic performances by Ryde Rowing Club’s crews at regatta

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored, Ryde Rowing Club’s Ladies Coastal Junior Four crew of Courtney Edmonds, Kate Whitehurst, Lisa Murphy, Catherine Murphy and cox Emily Pike – this season’s Hants & Dorset ARA Champions – maintained their dominance in the event while representing their Association in the Championship event – the only IW crew to earn Association representative honours – at this year’s South Coast Championship Regatta – held at Dorney Lake, Eton, the 2012 Olympic Regatta venue, on Saturday (2nd September).

Fastest time recorded

They produced a dominating performance, stamping their authority on the race from the start and eventually winning by more than five lengths in a time of eight minutes 35.12 seconds, which was also the fastest time recorded for any Coastal Ladies Four at the Regatta – and a faster time than the Ladies Senior Fours Championship event.

This was the thirty-seventh time the Club has had a crew represent the Association and is their 17th South Coast Championship win, but their first in the Ladies Coastal Junior Fours event.

Other strong performances

The Club also produced some strong performance in the supporting events held over the same 2,000m course as the Championship events and in the Junior Regatta, over 1,000m course, held in the morning.

The Club’s Senior Four of Joel Smith, Max Reeve, James Smith and Dale Buckett, with Erin McClumpha coxing, performed well above expectations to finish third in their supporting event, although the Club’s Coastal Junior Four of Dom Douglas, Jacob Redstone, Ben Toms and Joe Groves with Dan Sanderson coxing will have been disappointed with their race in the their heat, where they just failed to qualify for the final.

The young Men’s Novice Four of Josh Lee, Tye Cameron, Ben Sanderson (pictured) and Austin Smith with Dan Sanderson coxing once again performed better, finishing third in their heat to qualify for the final where they finished in fifth place.

Earlier in the day – in the Junior Regatta this crew – with Tom Starkey racing in place of Josh Lee had impressed with a third place finish in the Boy’s J16 Coxed Quad.

Tom Starkey and Josh Lee also raced in a Boy’s J16 double where they finished in sixth place in their heat, failing to make the final and Freya Drage and Grace Bolland raced in the Girl’s J14 Double where they finished fourth in the final.

Austin Smith also competed in the Boy’s J16 single sculls, finishing in fourth place in his heat – failing to make the final – Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron, racing in the Boy’s Coastal J16 Single Sculls – finished first and second in the final – with Ben giving the Club a second win on the day.

Ryde Rowing Club – Summary of Results

Championship Events

Ladies Coastal Junior Four, representing the Hants & Dorset ARA in the Coastal ladies Fours Championship Event. C. Edmonds, L. Murphy, K. Whitehurst, C. Murphy and E. Pike.



At the presentation. LtoR. Lisa Murphy, Catherine Murphy, Emily Pike, Kate Whitehurst, Courtney Edmonds

Open Events

Men’s Junior Senior Four: J (Joel) Smith, M. Reeve, J (James) Smith, D. Buckett (Str), E. McClumpha (Cox). Third in the Final.

Men’s Junior Four: J. Redstone, D. Douglas, B. Toms, J. Groves (Str), D. Sanderson (Cox). Fifth in the heat – failed to make the final.

Men’s Novice Four: J. Lee, T. Cameron, B. Sanderson, A. Smith (Str), D. Sanderson (cox). Third in their heat, fifth in the final.

Junior Events

Boys J16 C4+: T. Starkey, T. Cameron, B. Sanderson, A. Smith (Str), D. Sanderson (Cox). Third in the Final.

Boys J16 2x: T. Starkey & J. Lee (Str). Sixth in their heat – failing to make the final.

Girls J14 2x: G. Bolland & F. Drage (Str). Fourth in the Final.

Boys J16+. 1x: A. Smith. Fourth in the heat – failing to make the final.

Boys J16+. C1x: “A”. B. Sanderson. First in the Final.

Boys J16+. C1x: “B”. T. Cameron. Second in the Final.