Outstanding results for Platform One College of Music students

Dave Pontin shares this latest new from Platform One College of Music. Ed

Platform One College of Music just keeps going from strength to strength. Since opening in 1999, results have never dropped below national benchmarks and are consistently above expectations set by the government across the country.

Outstanding results

Once again Platform One students have achieved outstanding results.

Thirty-four students achieved the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is equivalent to taking three full A Levels. Many students exceeded challenging targets, with nineteen students gaining the equivalent of three straight A grades.

Annabelle Spencer achieved the equivalent of three A star grades as well as Grade 8 vocal and is off to Bath Spa. Fourteen students will progress to Platform One’s own BA (Hons) Commercial Music degree, which is run in partnership with University of Chichester.

Pontin: “Proud of achievements”

Director David Pontin commented;

“We are absolutely delighted with results again this year. We are proud of the achievements of each and every student. It is fantastic that all of our students will progress to their first choice universities, with some students progressing straight into employment.”

Onward journeys

Platform One students are progressing to various universities including University of Chichester, Leeds College of Music, Westminster University, University of Sussex and Bath Spa University.

Student Gabbie Elliott is off to join the Police force and Jack Barnes gaining a Creative Apprenticeship with Isle of Wight Council.

Location map

View the location of this story.