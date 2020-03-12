Over 160 cyclists to take on Isle of Wight’s Seven Hills event this Sunday

Freshwater Lifeboat station will be starting point for this Sunday’s ‘7 Hills’ event.

There’ll be an estimated 160+ cyclists crossing the Isle of Wight to Sandown Airport.

What is the 7 Hills?

The 7 Hills follows a way marked course designed to test a riders strength, endurance and determination.

GP Sport and Wight Mountain have teamed up again in 2020 to ensure this legendary event stays on the calendar.

Some of the toughest off-road climbs

The course will take in some of the Island’s toughest off road climbs and will cover roughly 26 miles from Freshwater Bay to Sandown Airport.

Cyclists should start to arrive at Freshwater around 8:30am, with the last leaving around 10:30am.

Still time to take part

Food will be available at the finish – make sure you bring a few pounds with you – you will have earned your lunch!

If you haven’t already registered to take part, on-the-day entry is available for £28 (cash only).

Find out more by visiting the Website.

Image: © Malc Attrill