Over 160 cyclists to take on Isle of Wight’s Seven Hills event this Sunday

Over 160 cyclists are expected to take part in one of the Isle of Wight’s toughest off-road cycle races this Sunday

Cyclists taking part in the 7 hills event

Freshwater Lifeboat station will be starting point for this Sunday’s ‘7 Hills’ event.

There’ll be an estimated 160+ cyclists crossing the Isle of Wight to Sandown Airport.

What is the 7 Hills?
The 7 Hills follows a way marked course designed to test a riders strength, endurance and determination.

GP Sport and Wight Mountain have teamed up again in 2020 to ensure this legendary event stays on the calendar.

Some of the toughest off-road climbs
The course will take in some of the Island’s toughest off road climbs and will cover roughly 26 miles from Freshwater Bay to Sandown Airport.

Cyclists should start to arrive at Freshwater around 8:30am, with the last leaving around 10:30am.

Still time to take part
Food will be available at the finish – make sure you bring a few pounds with you – you will have earned your lunch!

If you haven’t already registered to take part, on-the-day entry is available for £28 (cash only).

Find out more by visiting the Website.

Image: © Malc Attrill

Thursday, 12th March, 2020 11:05am

1 Comment on "Over 160 cyclists to take on Isle of Wight’s Seven Hills event this Sunday"

Mason Watch

My money is on the Corona Virus being the winner…….

Vote Up10Vote Down
12, March 2020 12:07 pm
