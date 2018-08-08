Over £25,000 raised at Inflatable Rainbow Run for cancer wellbeing centre

It’s incredible to hear that Sunday’s Inflatable Rainbow Run for Wessex Cancer Trust IW has, so far, raised more than £25,000.

The event, at Sandown Airport, was the first major fundraiser for the £100,000 Building for the Future appeal, to create a new cancer wellbeing centre on the Island.

A spokesperson for the event said,

“This event has exceeded our expectations in every way. To have sold out in our first year, with 1,000 people taking part, and to have raised more than £25,000 at this early stage is just phenomenal. “Sponsorship money is continuing to roll in, so when the final calculations are done, we’re hoping the Inflatable Rainbow Run will have helped to make a massive dent in our £100,000 Building for the Future appeal. “We cannot thank everyone enough for their support, from our many sponsors, supporters and the team at Sandown Airport to our dedicated volunteers and, above all, every single one of you that took part. “It was a day full of sunshine and smiles and the feedback we’ve had couldn’t have been better. We hope everyone will be back for more next year.”

Image: © Laura Holme of LH4 Photography