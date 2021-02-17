Over 3,000 objections to exploratory oil drilling application, say campaigners

Over 3,000 people have objected to a planning application by UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) for exploratory oil drilling on the Isle of Wight, say campaigners, Don’t Drill the Wight.

Consultation on the application for the building, operation and decommissioning of a well site for the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon minerals at a site in Arreton, just off the main Newport to Sandown road re-opened in January.

3,274 objections

Don’t Drill the Wight (DDTW) say there had already been 2,225 objections, 68 supportive and three neutral public comments on the previous application, but as of 16th February there were now a total of 3,274 objections to the plans and just 73 in support.

The council’s planning portal shows a total of 1,125 public comments, but DDTW say this does not include letters sent by post or emails.

Still time to comment

If you wish to comment on the application there is still time, as comments can be made right up to the moment of decision-making.

However, it is advisable to comment before a report is prepared by officers for the Planning Committee. No date has been given for this application to be heard, but the next Planning Committee meeting is due to take place on 16th March 2021.

The documents can be found on the Isle of Wight council’s planning portal (20/00513/FUL).