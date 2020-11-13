Over 400 out of 15,200 Isle of Wight pupils are self isolating due to Covid-19

More than 400 Isle of Wight school pupils are currently self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case of Covid-19.

A number of education settings on the Island, ranging from primary schools all the way through to colleges, have recorded Coronavirus cases in the ‘school community’ and put the necessary procedures in place, following guidance from Public Health England.

Ten positive test results in schools

A sudden spike in cases from Friday morning, has seen ten positive Covid test results found in schools across the Island.

Figures provided by the Isle of Wight Council show 403 pupils and 16 staff are currently self isolating.

Brading: 403 out of 15,200 children

Although, Cllr Paul Brading, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, explained that the number fluctuates daily as self-isolation periods come to an end and new cases occur.

He said:

“As a council, we have been notified of positive cases in schools and headteachers have worked with public health professionals to ensure the appropriate staff and children self-isolate from school. “To put this into context, the Island has a school-age population of some 15,200 children. “It should also be noted that, as well as positive cases in schools, track and trace may well have asked a number of children to self-isolate because they have been in contact with a positive case in the community, similarly for staff.”

This means only 2.65 per cent of school-age children on the Island are currently self-isolating.

When a case occurs in a school bubble, learning automatically switches to online so pupils can continue to learn at home.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0