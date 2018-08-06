Over £56,000 raised for Mountbatten in decade of DECADeANCE

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

As a decade of DECADeANCE is celebrated, another show-stopping donation raised by the charity dance party has been presented to Mountbatten.

Tony Martin launched the DECADeANCE event in 2009 as a one-off event to celebrate his 30 years in the business. However, such was the success of the nostalgic music mix that Tony decided to continue hosting annual events.

An incredible £56,000 has been raised in support of Mountbatten since DECADeANCE began and Tony recently presented a cheque totaling an amazing £12,300 raised through last year’s party night. This November, the tenth DECADeANCE event will again raise money for Mountbatten, which had cared for Tony’s late mother Eileen.

Martin: “Challenge to make it more decadent every year”

Reflecting on the success of DECADeANCE Tony said:

“When I put on that first party to commemorate my 30 years as a DJ, I could never have imagined just how successful and popular it would become. Once it did take off, my challenge was to make it more decadent every year. “Some people have come along every year but without everyone’s support, not just the paying guests but also the many companies who provide substantial discounts on services, it wouldn’t have been possible to raise the huge amounts we have for Mountbatten.”

Hartley: “Hearty congratulations to Tony”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive at Mountbatten, said:

“Tony’s continuing support for Mountbatten is absolutely incredible and we are so very grateful to him for his enthusiasm and commitment in raising such a huge amount of funding over the past ten years. “This funding will have helped to ensure as many Islanders and their families as possible receive the very best care and support when facing death, dying and bereavement. I send my hearty congratulations to Tony for reaching this milestone and thank him for everything he has done.”

Tickets from this week

Tickets for DECADeANCE, which is held on Saturday 24 November 2018 at Cowes Yacht Haven, go on sale on 10 August and are available from Cowes Yacht Haven, Master of Disguise, Newport, The Bagel Wrap, Ryde and The Party Shop, Shanklin.

For further information email: decadeancenight@gmail.com