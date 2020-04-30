Over 700 more scrubs made from scratch by of Isle of Wight dressmakers

As well as the For the Love of Scrubs Facebook group which OnTheWight featured a couple of weeks ago, there is another army of dressmakers doing their bit to help in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Mountbatten Hospice and NHS Scrubs Isle of Wight Group, created by Karen Robb, has a fantastic team of over 120 dressmakers making scrubs for the community.

Karen told OnTheWight,

“I have many friends working within the NHS and care community and wanted to do something to do something that helped them directly. “As I cannot do my normal work at the moment of teaching sewing or open my bridal shop, The Dornellie Bridal Studio, I instantly thought to use my own skills and those of my students to make what was required.”

Pulling it all together

Karen goes on to explain,

“Katie Mew of the Mountbatten Hospice approached me to see what I could do for them and so we began the process of gathering fabric donations and volunteer sewers.”

The fabric donated has been a mix of duvet covers and sheets as well as Cotton/polycotton fabric. The brighter and cheerier the better.

“The response was astounding, and every day more people get in touch to help in some way.”

Not just dressmakers

The group have a team of drivers to ensure nobody has to leave their home, a group doing admin and people to assist in packing and organising.

Rookley Methodist Hall is being used as a hub to organise everything and maintain government guidelines on social distancing and sanitising.

Karen explained,

“The surprising result of this has been the response from the wonderful sewers who have found this to be a help to them. They feel they are directly helping those who are at risk whilst being able to stay home and stay safe. “We also we have a group on Facebook to help them feel connected to the rest of the world. Friendships are being made, rekindled and they inspire and motivate each other. It is as important to them as to those ultimately we are helping with the scrub making.”

Over 700 scrubs made by an amazing team

She finished by saying,

“We are an amazing team and cannot wait for the party after all this so I can thank them all personally for supporting me.”

The current number of dressmakers pulling together within the group is over 120 and yesterday’s total of scrubs made was 700.

They have managed to fulfill the required amount for Mountbatten and six care homes and will continue to do so.

Special thanks

Thanks goes out to all of those who have donated and a very special thank you to the wonderful sewers.

