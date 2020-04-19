Isle of Wight dressmakers respond to the call for scrubs for healthworkers

There are a number of satellite groups setting up around the Isle of Wight in response to the call for supplies of medical scrubs and hats as part of the effort to fight Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A growing team of volunteers are busy collecting fabric, washing it and then cutting out patterns, machining scrubs and hats, and delivering to healthcare workers at GP surgeries, care homes and even the Hospice.

For The Love of Scrubs

The Isle of Wight – For The Love of Scrubs Facebook Group was set up by Alice Thorogood and has been a roaring success in just one week.

Now being managed by Lucy Davis, a call out was put out for volunteers to make scrubs for St Mary’s, but also for help to make 400 XXXL scrubs into more usable sizes.

On the Group you’ll find patterns to print out and use or share with others, as well as lots of tips and help.

Be creative with what you’ve got

Earlier today OnTheWight met with Nikki Morris as she was collecting donated fabric from around the Island. Nikki is an admin on the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Support Facebook Group and has also been busy helping with the collecting and making of scrubs.

She has lots of great tips, such as those making face masks using pipe cleaners for shaping the mask around the nose, or using ring pulls instead of buttons for the scrubs hats. It’s all about being creative with what you have, she says, but ensuring it can be washed and reused – some health workers have to change scrubs up to ten times a day.

Call for volunteers

All the groups are looking for people to help cut out patterns, enabling those who are able to sew to be able to get on with the job.

Volunteers are also needed to collect fabric from around the Island as well as wash and dry it ready for use.

If you have fabric to donate or can help with making, collecting, washing etc, get in touch with Nikki via the Coronavirus Support Group or Lucy through the IW – For the Love of Scrubs Group.