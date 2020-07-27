Owner of cannabis plants found in Carisbrooke field invited to Newport Police Station

Isle of Wight Police report the discovery of cannabis plants growing in a field on Calbourne Road, Newport.

Sgt Radford from B Shift posted to Facebook last night (Sunday),

“It appears someone has put in a lot of time and effort to grow these. “They have been seized. “If they are yours and you are worried someone has stolen them, you can come down to Newport Police Station and we can put your mind at ease.”

If you have any information you would like share with the police in relation to drugs you can let them know via their Website.

