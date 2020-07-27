Owner of cannabis plants found in Carisbrooke field invited to Newport Police Station

Isle of Wight Police say someone has put in a lot of time and effort to grow these plants and invites them into the Police Station

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Cannabis plant

Isle of Wight Police report the discovery of cannabis plants growing in a field on Calbourne Road, Newport.

Sgt Radford from B Shift posted to Facebook last night (Sunday),

“It appears someone has put in a lot of time and effort to grow these.

“They have been seized.

“If they are yours and you are worried someone has stolen them, you can come down to Newport Police Station and we can put your mind at ease.”

cannabis plants in carisbrooke field

If you have any information you would like share with the police in relation to drugs you can let them know via their Website.

Alternatively you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Monday, 27th July, 2020 8:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nPc

Filed under: Carisbrooke, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...