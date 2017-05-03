Paddle Steamer Ryde (Ryde Queen): Then and now (photo gallery)

Our thanks to Isle of Wight photographer, Roger J Millward, for sharing this wonderful collection of images of the PS Ryde – aka the Ryde Queen.

If you look closely at the reflection in the image above, you can see how Roger shows the Ryde Queen then and now. We love it.

Fascinating life

This one time excursion steamer was used during WWII as a minesweeper and anti aircraft vessel around the UK, as well as on the beaches of Normandy and at Omaha.

She continued as a excursion steamer up until 1970, then becoming a nightclub, but sadly falling into disrepair by the mid-nineties.

As the years have gone by, the former glory has deteriorated further and further and her future is looking even more bleak now as planning permission for her to remain on the land expires in August.

Photo gallery

If you haven’t been along the River Medina recently, click through these wonderful photos by Roger J Millward.

Click on images to see larger versions



























You can see more of Roger’s work on Flickr site. He has some wonderful shots from around the Isle of Wight.

Images: © Roger J Millward