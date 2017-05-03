Bob Seely confirms ambitions to represent Isle of Wight in Westminster

Bob Seely shares this news of his intention to stand in the 2017 general election. Ed

Cllr Bob Seely has confirmed that he is hoping to be selected as the Conservative candidate to fight for the Isle of Wight seat at next month’s General Election.

Bob said,

“I have loved the Island ever since I was young and representing it in Parliament would be a wonderful honour.”

Shortlist to the vote

The winner will be chosen by a General Meeting of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association (IWCA) this Friday from a shortlist of three for the election to be held on 8th June.

Bob, who presently represents the parishes of Brighstone, Shorwell, Rookley and Chillerton on the Isle of Wight Council, said,

“I am an Island man and a campaigning Councillor. I believe I can give our Island the strong voice it needs in Westminster. “I wish the other candidates Mark and Clare well, but I am going to work 100 percent over the next few days to win the right to represent our wonderful Island. I am delighted to be receiving good support from across the Island. I want us to send a message that we are a united party going forward into the General Election.”

Knows the Island and Westminster

Bob said is the only candidate who has both has a profile on the Island and knows his way around Westminster.

“I am ready, tried and tested. If selected, I’ll be out on the streets from first thing on Saturday morning to take our message to Islanders. We need a strong government under Theresa May to negotiate Brexit and deliver the economic growth the Island and the wider UK needs. “The Island needs strong Westminster so it can prosper, working with our Conservative Councillor team. I will be making it clear I am that person and I have that ability to make sure the Island’s interests are looked after.”

Bob said he would be an active and influential MP and he would support the Prime Minister during Brexit.

“I was proud to vote for Brexit. We need to back Theresa May 100 percent to ensure that we get the best deal from Brussels as our nation leaves the EU.”

He said he hoped his local background, experience as a Councillor and a record of campaigning – winning battles on behalf of Island residents – would count in his favour during the selection process.

Active service in British Army

For the past nine years, Bob has served as both a Soldier and Officer in the British Army.

Capt. Seely has deployed on active operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He received a Joint Commanders Commendation (JCC) for his service in Iraq in 2009, and was awarded a Military MBE in the 2016 Operational Awards and Honours List. Capt. Seely was decorated by Her Majesty the Queen, in person, at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Bob added,