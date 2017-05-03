Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd May 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (3rd May) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Lawrence Shute
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)
03 May — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 May — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Also Bore And Box Need Gully Sucking.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Blockage Is 3m From Jf6/1204 And 63 Mtrs From Jrc11/54 At Jcn Of Broadway And New Street.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Op Jct Hayward Avenue. : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace C/W M/H Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Main.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : From The Jnc With Whitwell Road To.The Second Pull In Point : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In S/S Approx 444mtrs North From Entrance To Leigh House , Blackwater Hollow
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 312, Newport Road Cowes Isle Of
Works description: Install Water New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S Lingwood To A Furthur 90m North On Alum Bay New Road
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 68 Carisbrooke High St Newport Isle Of
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 19 Fishbourne Lane
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw Off Peak
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: Excavate And Investigate Gully Pipework
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone On The Corner Opposite The Church. Map Attached . : Brook Shute-Brighstone
Works description: Patch Required On Dbm Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Fowlsdown Lodge : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Island Waste Serviices
Works description: Disconnect Service In Nearside Verge
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Disconnect Unused Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 04 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Rd In South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Inspection Of Spill Point In Existing Manhole Chamber In Carriageway. Nil Excavation To Be Done At Night Between 19.00-23.00 Maintain Traffic Flow
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Between Nunwell Farm Lane And East Ashey Lane Jnc : West Lane-Brading
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In C/W Tarmac O/S 32 , High Street
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 23
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Other – Duct-F/W 1 Way–1mjointing Chambers F/W No: 102—1.00pre-Cast Joint Boxes Fit / Recover Jb 26 –1.00core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)–1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Iow.
Works description: Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 High Street Cowes.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24 High Street, Sandown
Works description: Scaff. App. 24 High Street, Sandown – 01/05 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Brook Road ,Chessell, Iow.
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde: At The Far West Corner Of The Car Park (Ml 3cp038): Rear Of Arena (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Please Supply/ Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : To The Rear Of The Skate Park (Ml 3cp038) : Rear Of La Bowl
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Church Rd Binstead Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown 378787 – Interim To Permanent – In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 0/S 10 To O/S 6 On , Downland View
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O S 24 To O S 26, Gills Cliff Road
Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 10, Hungerberry Close
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Plot Adj No 17
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

North Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : To The East Of The Swimming Pool (Ml 341319) : Adj Column 10 Northwalk
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lloyds Bank
Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Mere Ryde Rd, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Underwood, Sandrock Road ,Niton, Iow.
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 St. Rhadagunds Cotttage, Seven Sisters Road,Ventnor
Works description: – Fit Meter Installation.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 29
Works description: Scaff. App. 29 Spring Hill, Ventnor – 04/05 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Padmore Farm Folly Lane Whippingham Po32 6ly.
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 St. Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connections To New Developement.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 106 Upper Yarborough Rd, East Cowes Iow
Works description: Repair Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

