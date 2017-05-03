Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Lawrence Shute

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (St Lawrence Shute)

03 May — 05 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 May — 05 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Also Bore And Box Need Gully Sucking.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Blockage Is 3m From Jf6/1204 And 63 Mtrs From Jrc11/54 At Jcn Of Broadway And New Street.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Op Jct Hayward Avenue. : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Replace C/W M/H Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 09 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport Road Jct Of Three Gates Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Main.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : From The Jnc With Whitwell Road To.The Second Pull In Point : St Lawrence Shute-Whitwell

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In S/S Approx 444mtrs North From Entrance To Leigh House , Blackwater Hollow

Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 312, Newport Road Cowes Isle Of

Works description: Install Water New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S Lingwood To A Furthur 90m North On Alum Bay New Road

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 68 Carisbrooke High St Newport Isle Of

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: 19 Fishbourne Lane

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw Off Peak

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newbridge : Opposite No. 2 & 1 : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: Excavate And Investigate Gully Pipework

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone On The Corner Opposite The Church. Map Attached . : Brook Shute-Brighstone

Works description: Patch Required On Dbm Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : O/S Fowlsdown Lodge : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Island Waste Serviices

Works description: Disconnect Service In Nearside Verge

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Disconnect Unused Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 04 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Rd In South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Inspection Of Spill Point In Existing Manhole Chamber In Carriageway. Nil Excavation To Be Done At Night Between 19.00-23.00 Maintain Traffic Flow

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Between Nunwell Farm Lane And East Ashey Lane Jnc : West Lane-Brading

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In C/W Tarmac O/S 32 , High Street

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 23

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Other – Duct-F/W 1 Way–1mjointing Chambers F/W No: 102—1.00pre-Cast Joint Boxes Fit / Recover Jb 26 –1.00core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)–1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Ashley Way, Brighstone, Iow.

Works description: Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 43 High Street Cowes.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24 High Street, Sandown

Works description: Scaff. App. 24 High Street, Sandown – 01/05 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Brook Road ,Chessell, Iow.

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde: At The Far West Corner Of The Car Park (Ml 3cp038): Rear Of Arena (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Please Supply/ Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : To The Rear Of The Skate Park (Ml 3cp038) : Rear Of La Bowl

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Church Rd Binstead Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road

Works description: Sandown 378787 – Interim To Permanent – In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downland View, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 0/S 10 To O/S 6 On , Downland View

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O S 24 To O S 26, Gills Cliff Road

Works description: Remedial Notice To Rectify Ha Defect In The Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 10, Hungerberry Close

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Plot Adj No 17

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : To The East Of The Swimming Pool (Ml 341319) : Adj Column 10 Northwalk

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Lloyds Bank

Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Mere Ryde Rd, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Underwood, Sandrock Road ,Niton, Iow.

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 St. Rhadagunds Cotttage, Seven Sisters Road,Ventnor

Works description: – Fit Meter Installation.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 29

Works description: Scaff. App. 29 Spring Hill, Ventnor – 04/05 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Padmore Farm Folly Lane Whippingham Po32 6ly.

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 St. Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Water Connections To New Developement.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 106 Upper Yarborough Rd, East Cowes Iow

Works description: Repair Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start