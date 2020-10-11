Panda Swim take us back to 1990’s grunge with debut single, School of Fools: Watch

Isle of Wight band, Panda Swim, are getting some great radio airplay at the moment taking us back to the ’90s with their new single, School of Fools.

Released digitally for sale, the single will also be coming out in white vinyl on the new Island record label, Wight Vinyl, in spring 2021.

The Band

Panda Swim has Guy Page on drums, Stu Spiller on vocals and guitar, whilst Joe Perry (who is also in Coach Party with Guy) is on bass.

Guy produced the single at his recording studios, Studio 5a.

Music video

The music video (see below) for School of Fools Panda features footage from the ’90s of the legendary Isle of Wight skateboarder, John Cattle (of Wight Trash) and friends perfecting their skills in various Island locations.

You can buy the digital track via BandCamp and pre-orders the white vinyl will be coming soon via the same link.

Debut release for Wight Vinyl

Andy Barding, who is also co-proprietor of AAA Records in Scarrots Lane, Newport, formed Wight Vinyl with fellow music-lover, Tony Pendleton.

Andy told News OnTheWight,

“We are looking at a number of releases throughout next year. Panda Swim is the first.”

Follow Panda Swim on Facebook and don’t forget to Like Wight Vinyl Records too.