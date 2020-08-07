Pay by contactless at these busy Isle of Wight car parks

Three busy council car parks are to offer drivers the option to pay by contactless cards from today, Friday 7th August.

The car parks at Quay Road, Ryde; River Road, Yarmouth and Church Litten, Newport will be offering a full contactless payment service.

These locations were chosen by the Isle of Wight Council because all three are well-used, with people visiting the car parks for a range of reasons including shopping, commuting or leisure.

Ward: Some drivers don’t want to carry around change any more

Cllr Ian Ward explained:

“Many people choose to use cash less often these days, and the current COVID-19 crisis has speeded up that trend. “We know that some drivers don’t want to carry around change any more and prefer to pay electronically, so we have for some time offered payment by phone at most parking locations – which has been a popular option. “Now we’re trying out full contactless payment in three car parks. “The price of a contactless ticket will be the same as paying with cash, and all three sites will still have the option of paying by cash or by phone for those who prefer it. “At the moment we’re not planning to install this new option anywhere else, but we will monitor how it is used, and if it’s popular we may consider this option elsewhere in the future.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed