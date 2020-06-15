PCC’s online events have a focus on protecting children and older people

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is encouraging Islanders to get involved in virtual events being organised by Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, under the banner #SaferTogetherApart.

The online Safer Together events – which run from 15th June to 13th July – will see a different set of themed activities each week, starting with protecting children and older people.

Pride, boxing, Q&A, tips to stay safe

The first week of events will include a celebration of national Pride month, an online boxing session, a Q&A session with Police officers and top tips for older and younger people to stay safe.

Mr Lane said:

“This year circumstances mean that we must find different ways of engaging with local communities about keeping safe. “This virtual programme of events provides an important opportunity to provide crime prevention advice and signposting to vital support services, particularly for vulnerable members of our communities in light of the increase in domestic abuse, hate crime, and fraud and scams during the pandemic.”

Seely: Take a look at the planned events

Mr Seely said:

“I encourage Islanders to take a look at the events planned. These events are a useful way to access advice and information on community safety issues that are particularly relevant at this difficult time. “It’s important that we continue to keep our communities safe, and keep people connected.”

Details of the events can be found at the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Website and Facebook and Twitter pages.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: Cristian Newman under CC BY 2.0