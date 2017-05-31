People’s march ‘for the many, not the few’

On Saturday 3rd June, a wave of Islanders – dressed in red – will be marching from Ryde to Newport as part of the People’s March for Labour.

The march – organised by volunteers from the Island Labour Party – supports the campaign for the “Many and not the Few”.

A spokesperson for Island Labour said,

“We can show that together, change can happen here on the Isle of Wight and across the entire country. At the end of the march in Newport, there will be a rally where Julian Critchley and others will be speaking.”

Where and when

Those marching will be meeting at the Co-operative, Anglesea St, Ryde at 10am and following the route

Fishbourne bus stop

Sloop Inn

Cedars pub

Racecourse roundabout bus stop

Medina High

Finishing 2.30pm at St Thomas’s Square, Newport

Rally at 3pm – 4pm

The march is intended to raise awareness of the Labour Party policies for all people on the Island.

2017 General Election Labour candidate, Julian Critchley, said,

“This will be an absolutely fantastic event, this is a grassroots march which will raise awareness for our policies and how much of a positive impact they’d have on the Island, who doesn’t want cheaper ferry prices, proper care for our older population, better schools and a properly funded St Mary’s? “The Island needs a Labour MP who will lobby and work for the Island to ensure that we get what we need. Working for the ‘Many and not the Few’.”

Image: Jon Chan under CC BY 2.0